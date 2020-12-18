Vacant Aberdeen shop units could be transformed into job centre

Two vacant shop units in the city could be converted into a job centre.

The Department of Work and Pensions has lodged proposals for the empty space at City Wharf on Shiprow.

The UK government has applied for a change of use for the two areas and Manchester-based Cushman and Wakefield has prepared a design statement for the project.

Documents reveal there would be 40 full-time and part-time staff at the new office.

The report said: “It is considered that the job centre will provide an active frontage due to the coming and going of visiting members of the public, making a positive contribution to footfall.

“The proposal will also bring vacant units back into active use, benefitting both City Wharf itself and the local area, maintaining the vitality and viability of the city centre.

“The central location of the unit ensures that the public can easily access the site. The site is located close to bus stops and is a short walk from the train station.

“There are no external alterations proposed as part of the change of use and so there will be no impact to the Union Street Conservation Area.”

The current job centre is on Dee Street.