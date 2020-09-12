‘Utterly disgraceful’ vandals slammed after target Aberdeen swimming pool

Vandals have smashed glass doors and damaged wood panelling at an Aberdeen swimming pool – just weeks after the green light was given for a major refurbishment.

Damage was caused at Northfield swimming pool on Thursday evening by intruders who had gained access to the construction site.

Wood panelling was broken, and shattered glass from the pool’s doors was left strewn across the floor.

© Courtesy Sport Aberdeen

Police were alerted shortly after 6pm when an alarm inside the building was activated, and Sport Aberdeen, which operates the site, said officers would be conducting extra patrols in the area.

David Selkirk, director of community leisure operations, said: “We are very disappointed at such mindless vandalism.

“Aside from the damage to the building, unauthorised entry to a site which is under development poses a serious safety risk to individuals, which is why security measures are in place.

“In light of this, we have further increased security and Police Scotland are monitoring the site.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries after an attempted break-in at Northfield Swimming Pool in Aberdeen at 6.15pm on Thursday 10 September.

“Anyone who knows who is responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2643 of 10 September.”

The incident comes a matter of weeks after councillors approved a major overhaul of the pool.

Work is ongoing to refurbish the building and create a new 60-station gym, as well as a multi-purpose studio and new changing facilities.

It is due to reopen to the public in the autumn of next year.

News of the incident was met with disgust in the local community.

Councillor Jackie Dunbar, who represents the Northfield/Mastrick North ward on Aberdeen City Council, said: “This sort of mindless vandalism is utterly disgraceful behaviour and downright dangerous so I would encourage anyone with any information to get in touch with Police Scotland or Crimestoppers.”