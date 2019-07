An appeal has been launched after used car batteries were stolen from a recycling centre in the north-east.

The items were taken from the facility on Markethill Road in Turriff at some point between 7pm on June 25 and 8.30am on June 26.

Anyone with information who or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter