Use your green fingers to help improve north-east community

A north-east charity is giving residents the chance to use their green fingers to improve the look of their north-east community.

The Rural Environmental Action Project (REAP), an environmental charity based in Keith, is offering patches to plant flowers in the town.

Anyone who wants to have an area to plant out can get involved by completing an application on the REAP website.

The charity also provides free energy-saving advice for residents and drop-in sessions in schools.

It also runs local food growing projects, including those at Cooper Park in Elgin.

The charity, which is based on the town’s Mid Street, provides a drop-off point for both Keith Storehouse Foodbank and Moray Supports Refugees.

To apply for the allotment scheme go to toreapscotland.org.uk and sign up.