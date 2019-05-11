Use or lose your bank, warns Aberdeen MSP

The future of two bank branches is in the “communities’ hands”, according to one politician.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald met with TSB bosses over the reduction in hours at two city branches.

Dyce and Bucksburn TSBs are both having hours slashed following a review of the network in Scotland.

As a result, Dyce will be open three days and Bucksburn two days.

Footfall in the branches has decreased by less than 10%, as customers move more towards mobile and internet banking services.

However, in the meeting earlier this week, it was said increased demand for the branches through higher customer usage could alter opening hours in the future.

Mr McDonald said: “The TSB stressed their intention to best support the Dyce and Bucksburn communities and advised that they intend to keep their reduced hours strategy under review, whereby increased demand will lead to increased operating hours.

“The TSB acknowledge that, on paper, the reduction in operating hours appears disproportionate to the drop in volume of branch transactions.

“But they demonstrated statistics that point to Dyce and Bucksburn being lesser used locations.

“Essentially, the future of these branches are in the communities’ hands.

“I have encouraged the TSB to speak to their customers to find out what they want to see.

“They have taken this and the views and concerns of constituents which have been expressed to me away with them to consider.”

A TSB spokesman said Mr McDonald’s comments were an accurate reflection on the conversation.

He added: “Customers are changing the way they interact with us and over the past few years we have seen the usage of branches continue to fall, with many customers increasingly using alternative TSB branches, online, mobile or telephone banking.”