US rapper Ice Cube declares himself ‘Scottish lord’ after snapping up land in north-east

US rapper and actor Ice Cube has declared himself a “real lord” after purchasing a plot of land in the north-east.

The former NWA star, 51, took to his social media to announce someone bought him a “piece of land in Scotland” and encouraged others to be a “real lord” like him.

In the video announcement, the actor shows off his document confirming his ownership of land.

The plot of land is in Lessendrum, near Huntly, in a wooded area along the A97.

In the video clip, he said: “Somebody bought me a piece of land in Scotland.

“It makes me a real lord, OK?

“Be a real lord like your homeboy Ice Cube.”

The document he shows on a tablet is unclear but it does appear to say “Lord Ice Cube”.

The self-proclaimed “West Coast warlord” said that if people were interested in becoming a “real lord” like him they should visit the Established Titles, a website dedicated to selling titles to plots of land in Scotland.

It is understood the ruined home dates back hundreds of years and was the home of the noble Clan Bissett.