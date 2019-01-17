Thursday, January 17th 2019 Show Links
Us pigs gotta stick together: Can you help police find the owner of this piglet teddy found on the Aberdeen bypass

by Callum Main
17/01/2019, 1:44 pm Updated: 17/01/2019, 5:18 pm
The pig is being looked after by officers in Stonehaven
Police in Aberdeen have launched an unusual appeal to help reunite a teddy with its family.

The little piglet, covered in London Eye stickers, was found between alongside the new Aberdeen bypass, between the Cleanhill roundabout and Charleston flyover.

The lucky teddy is being kept safe and warm in the care of roads policing officers in Stonehaven and police are using the hashtag #uspigsgottasticktogether to appeal for the owner.

If you recognise the toy, the best way to get in touch with officers is to reply to their tweet.

 

