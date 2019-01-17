Us pigs gotta stick together: Can you help police find the owner of this piglet teddy found on the Aberdeen bypass

Police in Aberdeen have launched an unusual appeal to help reunite a teddy with its family.

The little piglet, covered in London Eye stickers, was found between alongside the new Aberdeen bypass, between the Cleanhill roundabout and Charleston flyover.

The lucky teddy is being kept safe and warm in the care of roads policing officers in Stonehaven and police are using the hashtag #uspigsgottasticktogether to appeal for the owner.

Lost something? This little piglet was found between the Charleston Flyover and the Cleanhill roundabout on the #AWPR. #Piglet is covered in @TheLondonEye stickers.

PC Baird from #RPU is keeping him warm, wrapped in a blanket at #Stonehaven office #uspigsgottasticktogether #TMA11 pic.twitter.com/1tBjHSOyFE — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) January 17, 2019

If you recognise the toy, the best way to get in touch with officers is to reply to their tweet.