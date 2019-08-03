US mayor celebrates link between Alabama and north-east

The mayor of a US city has said he will “cherish” his visit to a north-east town as a twinning agreement was signed.

Stonehaven’s official team-up with Athens in Alabama follows links forged with Acheres in France last year.

Delegates from the US are spending five days in the north-east during their time in Scotland.

The visitors, including Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, were stopping off at tourist attractions like Castle Fraser, Stonehaven Harbour, Dunnottar Castle and Aboyne Highland Games.

The delegation was also treated to a Jack Daniels flavoured ice cream made especially for their visit by staff at Giulianotti’s in Stonehaven.

Ronnie said: “Stonehaven is absolutely beautiful and this has been a great opportunity.

“We wanted to look at the culture, arts and education and what we would be able to share with each other.

“Having this opportunity to be here is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“This is my first visit to Scotland and I’ve already been texting my wife all the pictures and she is really jealous.

“The town of Stonehaven is a wonderful example of a unique setting and opportunity.”

Last month members of the Stonehaven and North-East Scotland Twinning Group visited the US city, which has more than 26,000 residents.

Phil Mills-Bishop, co-ordinator for the twinning Group, was part of the delegation that travelled to the USA.

He said: “People in Stonehaven know it is a jewel of a town but it’s always good when other people who don’t know the town begin to say how special it is.”