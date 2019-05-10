Urgent changes needed to make Broad Street safer for visually impaired in Aberdeen

A call for urgent safety measures has been made to make Broad Street safer for visually impaired people and those with mobility issues.

It comes as councillors from across the political spectrum joined campaigners outside Marischal College to experience the area from the perspective of blind and partially sighted people.

Campaigners say the controversial “shared space” design of Broad Street effectively bars those with a visual impairment from using it as both streets and pavements are levelled.

Councillor Ian Yuill, group leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said yesterday’s event highlighted “just how much of a challenge” the area is for those people who are blind or visually impaired.

He said: “Our group opposed buses and pedestrians sharing Broad Street as we didn’t believe it could or ever would be safe and we will continue to do all we can to get buses banned from the street.”

Mary Rasmussen, committee member of Guide Dogs Aberdeen, said she hoped the event had shown councillors the reality of the situation for blind and visually impaired people.

She said: “I don’t think people realise, until they see someone trying to cope with it, just how dangerous it is.”

And Ells McHaffie, a volunteer with Guide Dogs Scotland who has mobility issues herself, said she cannot move fast and has had several near-misses with cyclists. She added: “We need to have designated crossings where we know we are 100% safe and no bikes.”

Aberdeen City Council has said officers will report back to the operational delivery committee on the safety of the area next Thursday.

Niall Foley, engagement manager with Guide Dogs Scotland, said: “There is a forthcoming meeting where they will be considering the street design and we would like them to listen to the concerns of people with sight loss, particularly with regards to installing controlled crossings so people with sight loss have a safe and clear space to cross the road.”