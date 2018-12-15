Upset as Aberdeen nursery shuts

An Aberdeen nursery has announced it is closing.

Shepherd’s Nursery in the Bridge of Don area has told parents it will be closing its doors for the final time later this month.

A spokeswoman told the Evening Express it was “very sad” at the closure.

They said it was due to illness of the private nursery’s director and a lack of staff.

However, the spokeswoman said it would be doing everything it could to help parents and staff.

It is understood the nursery has more than 20 children and toddlers who use the facility daily.

It was able to have up to 52 children at the Whitestripes Road base.

The spokeswoman said: “We are having to close due to health reasons of our director.

“There has also been a lack of staff at the site as we find our staff have gone to the local authority.

“As you can imagine we are all very upset.

“The parents have been told. We are trying to help both parents and staff find new places to go.”

One parent, who did not want to be identified, whose child is part of the under-two group told the Evening Express: “We were told by the staff there and they’ve given us two weeks’ notice.

“It took us a long time to find Shepherd’s. Our child was very happy with it.

“However, I can understand it is a private facility and circumstances can change.

“If it was possibly three months we could have looked into where to send our child, but now with us going back to work after Christmas we don’t know what we will do.”

Councillor John Reynolds, who represents the Bridge of Don area, said he was disappointed to hear of the closure.

He said: “The nursery has served the community very well for many, many years.

“With the new development being built all around them it would have been a very busy period for them.

“It is disappointing to hear they are having to close due to health reasons, I wish them all the best.”