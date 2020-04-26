Upgrade plans for north-east skatepark backed

Plans to upgrade a north-east skatepark have been backed by council bosses.

The Banchory Skatepark Group applied to revamp the current facility at the town’s Bellfield Park last month.

Documents submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show what the new park will look like.

The drawings set out the group’s vision, with a concrete bowl forming the main part of the arena.

There would also be a number of ramps and railings for skateboarders to practice their tricks on.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Last year Aberdeenshire Council’s Marr area committee backed the lease of the land for the park.

Now officials have backed the scheme and granted the project full planning permission.

A report said no work could go ahead until the skatepark group have submitted a written tree protection plan for the scheme at Bellfield Park, which would also need to be approved.