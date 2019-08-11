Upgrade plan for north-east fire base

The fire service has lodged plans to revamp its north-east training base.

The move at Portlethen is part of a £4 million refurbishment of the centre.

According to documents lodged alongside the blueprints, three training buildings would be erected alongside a new 10ft perimeter fence and substation.

One of the new buildings would be specifically for training fire fightercets to work at height.

It would feature a series of ladders and an observation deck.

Drawings lodged with the proposals said the other two structures were commercial and domestic compartment fire behaviour training units.

The new structures would replace the existing buildings currently used to train new crew members.

Dundee-based firm Gauldie Wright and Partners have prepared the planning documents on behalf of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.