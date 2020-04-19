Upgrade of historic north-east building approved

Proposals to upgrade a historic north-east building have been approved by planning bosses.

Anderson House, formerly known as Custom House, on Frithside Street in Fraserburgh is going to be improved through the Fraserburgh 2021 scheme.

The building has been identified as a “high priority” by the those in charge of the project.

The A-listed building was a Bank of Scotland branch and is currently being used as offices.

Improvements at the site include the removal of PVC guttering, unblocking an original window, the installation of a double glazed window, the repair of a flat roof floodlighting.

Legal services firm Brown and McRae applied for planning permission for the changes in January.

A planning statement said the changes would give the structure a future.

It said: “The proposals not only preserve and enhance the character of the property, the high street, and the Central Conservation Area, they also ensure the long-term health and viability of a Category A building of national importance.”

A council report backing the scheme said it would boost the building and surrounding area.

It said: “The detailing of the works would align with that of the original building, therefore the proposal would not negatively impact on the integrity of the historic designations.

“These proposed works will enhance the appearance of the listed building and wider conservation area.”