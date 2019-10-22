Update: Staff from evacuated North Sea platform to be flown home

EnQuest has confirmed that the crew of a North Sea platform that was evacuated yesterday are now being flown home.

All 115 crew members were down-manned from the Thistle Alpha installation on Monday after a “subsea structural inspection” and taken by helicopter to the nearby Dunlin platform.

The operator has now said the inspection related to a “support element” on a redundant subsea storage tank.

EnQuest has shut down production at the platform, which will remain the case until remediation action is taken.