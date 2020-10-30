Update on plans for Aberdeen’s low-emission zone to go before councillors next year

Work on traffic modelling and the results of consultations on a low emission zone for Aberdeen will be brought before council next June – after Covid-19 delayed the project.

Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee has agreed to a new timetable for the work, after the coronavirus pandemic meant planned exercises have had to be put on pause.

Council officers were originally hoping to pursue a Traffic Regulation Condition (TRC) for buses as part of phase one of the works to install a low emission zone (LEZ) in Aberdeen this year, however, it was recognised nationally that due to the pandemic none of the participating cities would be able to meet the deadline.

Now, updates will be discussed in June next year on the project.

Public and stakeholder consultation was originally planned to take place in spring, however, took place in September and October instead, with the results still being analysed.

It aimed to gather views on different areas, with varying options within each area – including in Union Street area, Union Street and George Street area, the City Centre Masterplan east area and the general City Centre Masterplan area.

Aberdeen City Council city growth and resources convener Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “We recognise that the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on the LEZ however it is good to see work continuing on the project.

“We look forward to seeing the results of the engagement exercise and the traffic modelling next year.”

© EVENING EXPRESS

Councillors also approved a decision to allow council officers to begin undertaking a procurement exercise and commission works for a Hydrogen Hub for Aberdeen.

The project is intended to lay the foundations for substantial growth and future investment in the area, “unlocking the potential of the region” around hydrogen power.

It will also help Aberdeen achieve its ambitions for net-zero, and will also set the direction for future developments and initiative for hydrogen as an alternative for transport fuels.

Several potential sites are being looked at for both the production hub and energy source associated with the hub, and initial discussions have started with multiple operators around this.

Money was also approved to be spent on 10 new hydrogen fuel cell buses.

Councillor Lumsden added: “I’m delighted to see the progress in the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub project as it will help to deliver long-term growth in the green energy sector for the city and wider region.

“We have been a frontrunner in developing hydrogen as a fuel that can be used as an alternative to fossil fuels including the world’s first hydrogen double-decker which arrived in the city earlier this month.

“The new developments for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub will ensure the city remains as a leader in new and innovative technologies while at the same time striving to achieve net-zero and be a climate positive place to live, work and visit.”