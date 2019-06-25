Update: North-east runaway rhea reunited with owners

An exotic bird on the loose around a north-east neighbourhood has been reunited with its owners.

People in Rothienorman were left shocked when they caught a glimpse of a rhea – a type of bird usually found in South America.

According to Donview Veterinary Centre, the white bird – which is distantly related to the ostrich and emu – was found in the Rothienorman area.

A bid to find the owners of the rhea, which has some injuries, was launched yesterday.

When it was first discovered it was believed to be an emu.

It is understood a member of the public spotted it and contacted animal welfare charity the SSPCA.

The charity have now confirmed the bird has been reunited with its owners.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter