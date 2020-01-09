Update call over probe into death of pensioner at Aberdeen market

A senior politician has urged prosecutors to keep the family of a man who died at an Aberdeen market informed of developments in the case.

North East MSP Lewis Macdonald has intervened in the case of Frank Finnie, 80, who lay undiscovered at Aberdeen Market for two days in June 2018.

Mr Finnie had got access to a disused fire door and fallen down a set of stairs. He died of head and neck injuries.

An Aberdeen City Council probe centred around why the door was accessible, whether it was alarmed, whether the stairwell was lit and why it took so long to find Mr Finnie.

Council staff spent several months compiling the report, which was sent to the Procurator Fiscal’s office in October.

The report claims there is enough evidence to establish offences were allegedly committed by The Market Village Company Ltd, which is the market’s leaseholder.

Mr Finnie’s son Keith, 46, has urged prosecutors to finish their work as quickly as possible as his mother – Frank’s widow – Iris, 79, is in poor health.

In a letter to a senior Procurator Fiscal official, Mr Macdonald, pictured inset, said: “As it is the start of a new year, Keith Finnie is seeking a further update on how the investigations are progressing and when he is likely to find out if a prosecution is likely to be undertaken.

“You will be aware of the concerns I have emphasised before about Iris Finnie and her poor health as well as the stress and uncertainty the Finnie family have had to endure over the last 19 months as they await closure on the tragedy that has occurred.

“I would therefore be grateful if you could ensure Keith Finnie is still being kept regularly updated and for any indication on when a decision is likely to be made.”

Keith Finnie welcomed the letter and said: “The longer this continues, the more stressful it is for everyone and the more my mother’s health deteriorates. The timescale of this is compounding and adding to the anguish for the family.”

A Procurator Fiscal spokswoman said: “The Crown’s health and safety investigations unit has received a report from Aberdeen City Council concerning alleged offences at Aberdeen Market between June and November 2018. The report remains under consideration.”

The Market Village Company Ltd said it did not wish to comment.