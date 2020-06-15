Aberdeen MP urges council to put potential train station at ‘forefront’ of decision on homes development

An Aberdeen MP has called on council bosses to put a potential railway station “at the forefront of any determination” regarding proposals for a new housing development in a city suburb.

The site on which Stewart Milne Homes has applied to build 177 affordable houses – an area between Falkland Avenue and the railway line in Cove – was touted by Nestrans last year as a possible location for a new train station.

The planning application submitted to the council does not mention the possibility of a rail link being located on the site, which is referred to as the Station Fields, a fact SNP MP Stephen Flynn says he finds “deeply concerning” in his letter.

He writes: “Given this, I would appreciate if you can provide assurances that Aberdeen City Council still recognises the importance of a potential rail stop for the local community in Cove and that Aberdeen City Council will hold these rail plans at the forefront of any determination as to the future of this land.”

Cove was considered as a potential site for a new station south of Aberdeen, alongside places such as Altens and Newtonhill, after Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Transport Michael Matheson announced Nestrans would be given £80,000 to assess transport needs and opportunities in August last year.

Flynn said: “Before they steam ahead with any plans, we cannot forget that thousands of pounds have gone into assessing the viability of a Cove rail stop – we need the council to give us assurances that this work will not be cast by the wayside.

“This housing development cannot signal the end of the line for a Cove rail link – I urge the council to ensure a Cove rail stop is at the forefront of any decision taken on the Station Fields.”

However, the area outlined in the planning application has also been identified in the Aberdeen Local Development Plan as a housing opportunity site since 2008.

Chairperson of Nestrans Sandra Macdonald said: “Nestrans are looking at various potential sites for a new station or stations south of the city, Cove being one of those potential locations.

“However, we have just kicked off this study with AECOM to look at that, and given that this planning application is a live application, the planning process will have to be taken through in order to see what is determined for that application.

“At the moment, the land is zoned for housing. So, without the evidence to say that it should be a station, at the moment it’s in the current Local Development Plan and, going forward, perhaps the final Local Development Plan.

“Our aspiration is for additional stations in the south of the city, but there are no concrete sites that we have identified at the moment. That will depend, when that study comes through, whether this site is still available for consideration or not.”

Council leader Douglas Lumsden said: “All applications for planning are treated on their own merit and this application will be know different.

“I would hope that Stephen Flynn would write to the SNP Scottish Government in Edinburgh asking them to secure funds to build a new railway station in Cove rather than ask the Council which has serious financial difficulties thanks to lack of SNP Scottish government funding following the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Aberdeen City Council will make a decision on the application from Stewart Milne Homes in the coming weeks.