Up to 150 posts could be cut at Aberdeenshire Council

Up to 150 posts could go at Aberdeenshire Council in the next year, as they look to make millions of pounds in savings.

The local authority, which will meet next week to set its budget, is looking at reducing up to 150 full-time posts over 2019-20.

Council papers given out to councillors said the situation would be assessed over the “coming months” but said “initial indications” were that up to 150 posts could go.

Action has already been taken to manage vacancies, reduce levels of overtime and the number of agency staff, according to the report.

The budget papers also proposes a council tax rise of 3%.

However, the report acknowledges that this recommendation was made before Finance Secretary Derek Mackay announced he would allow councils to increase council tax by 4.79%.

It is not yet known if the council would consider this.