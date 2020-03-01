Unusual and once-popular cars wanted for north-east motoring event

Popular cars from years past that are an unusual spot in the street are being sought for an upcoming vehicle event.

How Many Left? will take place at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford on May 10.

Celebrating vehicles that were once everywhere but are now rare, members of the public owning such a car, van or motorcycle are encouraged to enter into the event.

Neil Thomson, museum events co-ordinator and assistant curator, said: “We have a lot of classic and specialist cars in the north-east of Scotland, it is a great place for enthusiasts and there are plenty of excellent shows.

“The museum wanted to showcase the ‘ordinary’ cars that have played such an important part in the lives of our communities but are in danger of being forgotten.

“We wanted to create that feeling of ‘We used to have one of those’ amongst our visitors, and they have loved How Many Left?

“We are inviting entries from owners of any type of car (or van or motorcycle) which were once seen everywhere but which have largely disappeared from our roads, now with less than 500 or so left. Ordinary, mass produced everyday vehicles of any make and model, not the low volume specialist cars most classic car shows cater for.”

Full details and entry forms can be found at gtm.org.uk