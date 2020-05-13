Unused oil rigs sink Aberdeenshire-based Awilco to £7.5m loss

A pair of oil rigs lying idle in Invergordon sank Awilco Drilling to losses of £7.5million in the first quarter of 2020.
The Aberdeenshire-headquartered company took in no revenue during the period, with the pre-tax deficit more than four-times that of its £1.8m losses in the same time last year.
Awilco’s two dormant oil rigs, WilPhoenix and WilHunter, cost the firm £3.9million during the quarter.
WilPhoenix is expecting the start of a Petrofac decommissioning contract later this month, followed by work with Serica Energy.
However the WilHunter remains cold-stacked in the Moray Firth, where it has been for nearly five years.
