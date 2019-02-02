Unsung heroes across Aberdeen to be honoured with awards

A community centre is set to host its first award ceremony dedicated to its volunteers.

The Inchgarth Volunteering Awards celebrate those who dedicate their efforts to Garthdee and the centre.

The event, on March 1, will run from 1pm-4pm.

Jules Ory, Inchgarth volunteer coordinator, said: “The ceremony will celebrate the incredible contributions our volunteers have made not only to Inchgarth, but also to Garthdee and their communities as a whole.

“During the event all the volunteers will receive a certificate to show our gratitude and a Queen’s Award badge, which the centre received in 2017.

“It will be a day of joy and celebration, full of community spirit.

“We want to celebrate and thank our own volunteers, but also those of you that volunteer with amazing charities that use Inchgarth. Our community centre would not be the same without you here – and its time to celebrate it.”

Those who volunteer or are group leaders should request their invitation by calling 01224 325191 or emailing Jules at volunteerinchgarth@gmail.com

Meanwhile, nominations are now open for the centre’s annual Spirit of the Community Awards.

The ceremony marks outstanding achievements in other communities and unsung heroes across the city.

Nominations are now open until March 31 and can be made by finding the form online.

To download the form visit bit.ly/2S2fHdV