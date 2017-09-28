18 awards handed out for outstanding work in Aberdeen

Council workers, children and education staff have been recognised for improving lives in Aberdeen.

The Children and Young People’s Service Awards, including the Unsung Hero, run by Aberdeen City Council, celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of its services for youngsters.

Held at the Beach Ballroom last night, 18 awards were given out to worthy recipients.

The Evening Express supported the event and highlighted nominees in the Unsung Hero award which aimed to recognise an individual, team or volunteer committed to their role.

It was only the second time in the event history that the public voted for the category.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “It was an absolute pleasure to attend this annual awards ceremony which recognises and celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of Aberdeen City Council’s services for children and young people.

“It was great to meet the children and young people who also received awards in recognition of their own successes.

“Many congratulations to the winners and to everyone involved in making it such a special night.”

The shortlisted nominees have been involved in numerous projects throughout their careers to help improve their workplace and are well-loved members of staff.

This year’s nominees for Unsung Hero were Alex Allan from Harlaw Academy, Alan Clark from Kincorth Academy, Gillian Forbes from Hanover Street School and Margaret Taylor from the Pre-School Additional Support Needs (PSASN) Service.

Audio-visual technician Alex Allan was announced as the winner to a packed Beach Ballroom.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s convener of education and children’s services said: “I understand that it was neck and neck between all our nominees in the vote this year which goes to show the high regard in which all of our unsung heroes are held.

“For Alex to emerge as the eventual winner from such a strong shortlist is great recognition for his decades of unstinting, selfless service.

“Congratulations to him and all our other winners and nominees tonight.”

Hundreds of guests were entertained by performers from schools across the city including the St Machar Academy Samba band and singers.

Aimee Work from Hazlehead Academy received the Children and Young People’s Champion Award for her work promoting new clubs to get started at the school.

The 13-year-old said: “I didn’t know I was getting this award.

“It was a complete shock to win it and be recognised for the work I’ve put into at the school.

“I’ve really tried to get new clubs to be set up within the PE department, which I have been taking after school and lunchtimes.

“I’ve done assemblies with different year groups where I’ve presented and get groups involved.

“I was gobsmacked to hear I had won, I didn’t know I was even being put forward for this award.”

A trio from Bridge of Don Academy were also recognised in the Children’s Rights Champion category for their work on promoting the rights of children at school.

Stacey Jackson, 16, Ehtisham Ul-Haq, 13 and Lucy Wiseman, 13 were delighted to win.

Ehtisham said: “We have done a lot of work to get people to know their rights and we have a lot of good plans for the future for our Global Goals Group.

Stacey added: “Since day one since setting up the club we have sat down and got everything organised and put our heads down and got on with it.

“We’ve got children and teachers involved and even had a rights of the week in our news bulletin that we put out.”

Gayle Gorman, director of education and children’s services, said: “The Children and Young People’s Services Awards are one of the highlights in the calendar and this year was no exception.

“All of our winners and nominees have made huge contributions to their schools and communities and it’s fantastic to be able to show our appreciation in this way for all their efforts.”

Council workers, children and education staff recognised

Raising Achievement Award: Lydia Tait and James Cook

Raising Achievement Award: Lydia Tait and James Cook

Developing the Young Workforce Award: My World of Work Ambassadors at Harlaw Academy

Physical Achievement Award: Dean Campbell of Hazlehead Academy

Partnership Working Award: Kingswells Primary School and Nick Sharratt

Parental Engagement Award: Gregor Watson at Westpark Primary School

Creative Learning Award: Kelsey-Lee Watson

Children and Young People’s Champion Award: Aimee Work of Hazlehead Academy

Promoting Inclusion Award: S1-S6 Dyce Academy

Children’s Rights Champion Award: Global Goals Group Bridge of Don Academy

Learning for Sustainability Award: Hazlehead Primary School

Learning Through Technology Award Google Ambassadors: Fernielea Primary School

Enterprising Young People Award: Torry Academy Robotics Team

Inspirational Leadership Award: Holly Shum of Bridge of Don Academy & Gael Ross of Stoneywood

The Health and Wellbeing Award: Russell Anderson Development School & Riverbank School

The Community Learning Award Wider Achievement Faculty: Harlaw Academy

The Schools Award: Muirfield School

The Baillie John Porter Award: Ashley Road School

The Unsung Hero Award: Alex Allan