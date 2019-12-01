‘Unsightly’ Aberdeen buildings could go in bid to revitalise area

Aberdeen council chiefs are “assembling” a section of land on a city street in a bid to revitalise the area.

Part of Aberdeen City Council’s masterplan is to regenerate Queen Street and a new report sheds light on its progress.

It said: “In order to deliver regeneration of Queen Street and the surrounding area, the council is assembling the land necessary to ensure an appropriate level of control.”

The area’s position next to Marischal College, the Town House and Marischal Square “offers the opportunity to introduce complementary mixed cultural and residential uses,” said the report.

It added: “Queen Street will deliver contemporary urban living together with reimagining how public-sector services are integrated and efficiently delivered.

“Redevelopment of the area will remove several unsightly and inefficient buildings nearing the end of their operational use.”

According to the report the council is attempting to buy the Music Range on Shoe Lane and a car park – both owned by Aberdeen University.

It is also proposing to buy another car park from Baxel Ltd.

An agreement has already been reached between McKay’s shoe and outdoorwear shop and the council, which is to take possession of the building today.

The build is “to be made permanently secure pending demolition in 2020,” said the report.

One aspect of the proposal is for some Police Scotland staff to move out of Queen Street Station and into Marischal College, with back-office and support staff moving into Woodhill House.

That proposal was confirmed this week by senior police officers attending a Scottish Police Authority meeting in Aberdeen.

Members of the city growth committee, who are to meet on Thursday, are being asked in the report to “approve the development programme and various workstreams, subject to agreement with appropriate public sector partners and statutory bodies”.