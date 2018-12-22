North-east pensioner caught with indecent images of children

A pensioner caught with indecent images of children has been handed unpaid work.

Joseph Lima, 73, appeared for sentencing having previously pled guilty to possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, as well as taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images.

His solicitor told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Lima was “a sad character”, had been disowned by his children and his marriage had broken down.

She added: “He is deeply ashamed of his actions.”

He was caught by police with a total of 108 images.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan gave Lima, of Boyne Court, Ladysbridge, Banff, a 12-month supervision order and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to participate in the Aberdeenshire Sex Offenders’ programme and made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for 12 months.