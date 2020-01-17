Unpaid work for Aberdeen man who stole equipment from building site

An Aberdeen man has been handed unpaid work after stealing construction equipment worth more than £4,000.

Allan Booth was seen by police officers transferring copper piping from a vehicle into a property at around 4.30am, before the store manager at Bancon Developments on Market Road, Laurencekirk, spotted a broken lock and missing items and contacted police.

And officers found more stolen equipment when they searched the address Booth was seen taking piping into.

Fiscal Depute Jade Wong told Aberdeen Sheriff Court when officers searched the 29-year-old they found a “snapped padlock” in his right jacket pocket.

Ms Wong said later that morning the store manager at Bancon Developments “noted there was a broken padlock at the main entry gate” and also spotted “a number of items” missing.

She said: “This was reported to police.

“A warrant was later craved and granted to search both the vehicle and the property and the items as libelled were recovered. They were returned to the company and identified as the property stolen.”

The goods stolen included pipes, drums of wire, padlocks, a drill, a power pack, an axe, joints, cable, an HP monitor, a laser tool, a torch, a USB stick, a company handbook and company employment records.

Ms Wong told the court the items had a combined value of £4,061.

Booth, whose address was given in court papers as Holland Street in Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to breaking into the commercial premises owned by Bancon Developments on Market Road and stealing the items.

The incident happened on October 22 2018.

Defence lawyer David Sutherland, who appeared representing Booth, said a court-ordered background report was “encouraging”.

Sheriff Eric Brown ordered Booth to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.