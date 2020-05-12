Unpaid carers in north-east given guidance on how to access PPE

Letters have been sent to unpaid carers in the north-east to let them know how to get equipment to help protect them against coronavirus.

The Scottish Government has confirmed that everyone who provides social care will have access to appropriate PPE equipment through local hubs.

This includes all social care providers, as well as unpaid or family carers and personal assistants.

In Aberdeenshire and Moray, letters have been sent to those who are eligible to qualify for the equipment, explaining how to access it.

They have been sent to those registered with Quarriers Carer Support Service.

Letters have also been sent out in Aberdeen from the VSA organisation, however those eligible in the city have been able to access equipment since March.

The correspondence states that if it is required, the first step is for carers to try sourcing PPE themselves.

Those unable to do so can request help from the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership through the Quarriers family wellbeing worker.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement from the Quarriers Aberdeenshire Carer Support Service said: “Our service is supporting the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) so that carers, in an unpaid caring role, who are eligible under the recent guidance from the Scottish Government, can access personal protective equipment (PPE) through the Covid PPE Hub being managed by Aberdeenshire Council.

“On behalf of the AHSCP, a letter was sent to all carers registered with our service explaining the process and how to access PPE.”

A spokeswoman for the Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) added: “Unpaid Carers are the backbone of caring across Aberdeenshire and to ensure their safety and that of the people they care for we have put process in place to ensure that they have easy access to PPE should they need it.”

The scheme will allow those who need to use the equipment in a health care setting get access to materials such as aprons, masks and gloves.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “The Scottish Government values the importance of everyone who is providing social care and we want to ensure they have access to appropriate PPE.

“As we respond to the challenges from global scarcity of PPE, we have worked with partners to agree an improved model that will ensure all social care providers have access to supplies from national NHS stock.

“This has only been possible because of a shared aim to ensure the right PPE gets to the right people at the right time and to keep everyone safe.”

In Moray, this has been extended to include those who may not be providing personal care, but any care that makes it difficult to maintain the two metre social distancing guidelines.

A statement from Health and Social Care Moray (MHSC) said: “We are pleased Moray is among the first partnerships in Scotland to have its PPE pathway in place to support unpaid carers in their vital role. Thanks to all involved in the forward planning and joint working to get this up and running.”

The Quarriers service in Moray added: “An MHSC update now means you no longer need to be providing personal care but rather any support that makes it difficult to maintain the 2m social distancing directive. This might be helping with meals/drinking, making the bed, helping someone up and down from a chair, anything that means you are in close contact entitles you to basic PPE.”

Anyone who is eligible should contact the Quarriers service for their area.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: