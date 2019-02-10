University to host free film screening to raise awareness of mental health

An Aberdeen university is set to host a free film screening in an effort to raise awareness of mental health.

Robert Gordon University will be showing Unsane at its campus this month.

Members of the public have been invited to the event on February 25.

Plans have also been made to host a discussion around mental health after the screening, with attendees invited to take part.

Lecturers Dan Warrender and Scott Macpherson created the idea of a free Mental Health Movie event to be held every month, hoping to improve and promote the understanding of mental health issues

The screening will start at 5pm in room N242 of the Sir Ian Wood Building.