University study into the impact the pandemic has had on nurses

For over a year, Covid-19 has placed significant pressure on the NHS.

And now a team from an Aberdeen university are going to explore the experiences of nurses working in hospitals during the pandemic.

Nurses make up more than 40% of the NHS workforce and are likely to require support to help avoid burnout, so the Robert Gordon University will look at their support systems.

Led by senior research fellow and medical sociologist Dr Aileen Grant, the team will examine the impact the pandemic has had on their wellbeing.

© Shutterstock

Heroic staff accommodating absences

Dr Grant, from the nursing and midwifery school, said: “Our NHS has battled the pandemic for a prolonged period and under extraordinary circumstances. While its staff continue their heroic efforts to ensure patient care, the pandemic has heightened shortages where nurses not only have to respond expediently to changes in delivery but to accommodate for absences caused by the disease, having to self-isolate, shield, or from stress.

“Nurses working in hospitals have very much been in the frontline of the traumas caused by the pandemic and little is known about the effectiveness of measures taken to help them cope.”

The study will focus on those working the acute sector of NHS Grampian.

Fit for purpose support

Dr Grant hopes the research will ensure that support being provided to nurses is fit for purpose. It will also help to retain experienced registered nurses, new graduates and students helping to avoid staff shortages.

The research team also includes RGU’s Professor Catriona Kennedy, Dr Nicola Torrance, Dr Flora Douglas, Professor Angela Kydd, Dr Neil Johnson and Dr Rosaleen O’Brien.

Nurses participating in the study are required to complete a short questionnaire. They can take part in an online interview if they are interested in sharing more with the research team.

For more information about taking part email Dr Grant.