University set to honour Aberdeen businessmen

Two north-east businessmen are set to be honoured in recognition of their contribution to the community.

Aberdeen University has appointed George Yule and Gary McEwan honorary professors of entrepreneurship.

The pair’s role will be focused on supporting students, as well as heling the university build partnerships with local and national businesses.

Mr Yule, a qualified mechanical engineer, is a managing partner of BGE consulting and previously served as vice-president of Aberdeen FC.

He has also held roles with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Aberdeen Sports Village.

Mr McEwan is the chief executive of Elevator and has helped develop the firms centres for entrepreneurship in the north-east and Tayside.

University principal George Boyne said: “Our business school is internationally recognised for its excellence in world-leading research where students can benefit from a study experience that will considerably enhance their job prospects.

“George and Gary bring with them a wealth of knowledge and expertise in so many areas of business, which they will use to increase the university’s entrepreneurial focus, building and enhancing partnerships both locally and nationally, as well as providing advice and support to our students. We are delighted to have them on board and look forward to working alongside them.”

Mr Yule said: “I look forward to engaging with my academic colleagues and sharing my business and life experiences with the student population. This year, 2020, has been very challenging for most of us, so this is a very happy and proud moment for my family.”

Mr McEwan added: “The university offers a plethora of enterprising opportunities, creating pathways for future entrepreneurs. I look forward to working with and inspiring students to use the power of entrepreneurship to create economic and social value as we strive to bring entrepreneurship into the heart of every part of the university.”