North-east university ranks high on satisfaction

A north-east university has been ranked third in Scotland for overall student satisfaction.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has secured its highest-ever score to date, achieving 88.61% for overall satisfaction in the National Student Survey (NSS) 2019.

Professor Liz Hancock, vice-principal for academic development and student experience, said: “RGU has achieved its highest NSS overall satisfaction to date, placing us third in Scotland, which demonstrates the university’s commitment to deliver a high-quality student experience.

“We value a partnership approach with our students by personally and professionally supporting them throughout their university experience, enabling them to succeed in their studies and grow as individuals.

“We are thrilled to have exceeded the Scottish average in all categories of the survey.

“These results demonstrate the quality of RGU’s courses and are the result of hard work by colleagues across the whole university.”

The NSS is a nationally recognised annual survey of final year undergraduates in the UK, administered by Ipsos Mori, an independent market research agency.

Participants are invited to reflect on the entirety of their learning experience.