University of Aberdeen to hold open day for future students

An Aberdeen university has announced an open day for prospective students.

The University of Aberdeen will open its historic King’s College Campus to those looking to study at the 2019 Scottish University of the Year.

The event will take place on Tuesday and is open to people of all ages.

Lecturers from across the university’s disciplines will be on hand to talk to future students with staff available to discuss accommodation, funding and scholarships and see the facilities available across the campus, including the Sir Duncan Rice Library and the Sports Village.

And the Aberdeen University Student’s Association will host a barbeque with other food outlets providing vegan, gluten-free and halal options – as well as refreshments – throughout the day.

Helena Ziegler, manager of the Open Day organising team, said: “As Scottish University of the Year, it is an exciting time to join us here at the University of Aberdeen, and we are looking forward to welcoming prospective students and their families on campus next week to find out what we have to offer.

“The university ranks consistently highly in terms of student satisfaction, with the most recent National Student Survey ranking Aberdeen 15th out of all universities in the UK.

“Visitors to the open day will find out how our degrees allow students the flexibility to choose their studies around their interests, giving them the opportunity to widen their knowledge, skills base and maximise their employability.”

For more information and to register for the event visit www.abdn.ac.uk/openday