University of Aberdeen creates training course to cut tragic death toll among farmers

The University of Aberdeen has developed a training course that aims to cut the death toll of farmers working in the UK’s most dangerous industry.

Researchers have joined forces with the aviation industry to create the Non-Technical Skills in Agriculture Course.

The programme draws on life-saving skills used in other high-risk industries such as aviation, off-shore drilling and healthcare.

A league of its own

Considered the first-of-its-kind, it aims to take some the danger out of the farming industry where in 2018 and 2019 alone, 39 farmers died and more than 14,000 were hurt.

Course team leader Dr Amy Irwin said this death toll is 18 times higher than the industry average- and farmers are most often killed by moving vehicles, animals or falls.

She says: “Non-technical skills fall into cognitive-thinking skills – such as decision-making and situation awareness, and social interaction skills – such as teamwork and communication.

“Our research has found that these skills, in conjunction with technical know-how, are key to ensuring safe and effective performance at work.

“We hope that by providing a new, novel, training course in these skills we can turn our research findings into improved safety for farmers.”

‘I lost my dad’

The university is working in collaboration with KURA Human Factors.

Director Niven Phoenix, an airplane and former military pilot whose father was killed in an aviation industry accident, said this evidence based non-technical skills course for agricultural workers “is long overdue”.

He adds: “As someone who lost his father to an aviation accident I know that cultures and behaviours are intrinsic to safety.

“I feel we have ignited a spark that will continue to grow, acting as a catalyst for change and bringing those same aviation safety behaviours into our agriculture industry.

“One thing is for certain we cannot continue in the same vein in agriculture with statistics that make it a safety lottery when people leave the security of their homes.”