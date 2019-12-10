University honours for north-east film director Jon Baird and footballer Rachel Corsie

A critically acclaimed film director and the captain of the Scotland Women’s national football team have today been recognised with honorary degrees.

Jon S Baird and Rachel Corsie attended winter graduation ceremonies at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Both recipients have achieved success on the world stage and used their influence to benefit their home regions.

Mr Baird was born in Peterhead and his work includes Filth and the Scottish Bafta award-winning Stan and Ollie, about legendary comic duo Laurel and Hardy.

He was awarded the Doctor of Letters which recognises his art and achievements as well as his support for young people.

The director has visited his former school Peterhead Academy to encourage the students to get into the creative industries.

Mr Baird said: “I’m incredibly honoured to receive this as the north-east has been instrumental in my life so far in my humour, the way I treat people and my work ethic.

“Whether I’m in London, Los Angeles or Glasgow the north-east has always been a shining light for me so it is humbling to receive this.

“Me and my family were having a laugh as I said I am going to be the second doctor in the family as my niece is a qualified GP.”

Miss Corsie has been capped more than 100 times by Scotland and is captain of the national football team.

The Aberdeen-born centre half, who writes a weekly column for the Evening Express, was named honorary Master of the University.

She has been recognised for her efforts in establishing the RGU’s first women’s team when she attended on a sports scholarship.

A qualified accountant, she committed to a full-time role with Ernst & Young while also winning a host of silverware with Glasgow City before going full-time into football by moving to the English Super League with Notts County.

By the time of her graduation, RGU had become the top Scottish University for women’s football.

Corsie said: “I was totally shocked to find out I would be honoured and what makes it more special is the fact I’m from Aberdeen and my family still live here so it will be a brilliant celebration.

“I’m really proud of playing a big role in helping to create the women’s football team at RGU. It is humbling to see the success they have had.

“I want to help create pathways for kids and athletes, especially females, to play more sport.”