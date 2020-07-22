University fund for Aberdeen students during Covid-19 reaches almost £4,000

A hardship fund created to support students in Aberdeen during the coronavirus pandemic has raised almost £4,000 in public donations.

Robert Gordon University created the fund as a lifeline for those who need it to be able to continue their studies.

It said that many of its students have lost part time jobs, or come into unforeseen financial difficulties as a result of Covid-19.

So far, 62 donors from all over the world have given £3,840.

A statement from Robert Gordon University said: “Funds have been allocated to students in need.

“But, as demand continues to increase we are seeking the support of the RGU community to ensure that no student is disadvantaged as a result of the pandemic.”

Fourth year social work student Dawn Findlay was one of the students who has received money from the fund.

She said: “I can honestly say without the support I’ve received, I would not have been able to continue my studies. It was an absolute godsend financially. It has definitely made it possible for me to get this far, and I will be forever grateful”

Donations can be made online, and can also be done anonymously if preferred.