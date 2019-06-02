University cash boost for Aberdeen charity

An Aberdeen charity has been handed more than £3,700 from a university group.

Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, was gifted £3,786 from Aberdeen University’s Raising and Giving (RAG).

RAG is the major student-run fundraising group at the university through student association AUSA, and raises thousands of pounds each year for various charities across the north-east.

A statement by Charlie House said: “A big thank you to the Aberdeen University Raising and Giving for so generously donating £3,786.

“The fantastic donation will go towards the charity’s holiday club activities during the summer break. Many thanks for your continued generous support of the cause.”

This year, the various groups at AUSA donated a record-breaking total of £136,657 to charities across the area.