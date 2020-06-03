University becomes first in Scotland to offer SIE accrediation for students

An Aberdeen university has become the first in Scotland to offer an accredited Scottish Innovated Student Award (SISA).

Robert Gordon University (RGU) can now offer the initiative in-house, as it has self-accreditation status from the Scottish Institute for Enterprise (SIE).

The scheme works alongside universities to design and deliver courses which equip students with a forward-thinking and enterprising mindset.

RGU is the first university to be given SISA self-accreditation powers, with the award delivered through current modules as part of students’ regular degree programmes.

Chris Moule, head of the entrepreneurship and innovation group at RGU, said: “Universities everywhere continue to respond to the ever changing demands of the learner alongside the needs of industry and the economy.

“RGU prides itself on its professionally focused and relevant curriculum which is responsive to the changing employment landscapes, evolving skills needs and the shifting educational environment.”