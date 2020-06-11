University to collaborate with trust for former Aberdeen school site regeneration

A university has announced a collaboration with a development organisation to help with the regeneration of a former school site in Aberdeen.

The Robert Gordon University (RGU) says it will join up with the Torry Development Trust to provide expertise in health and social care, architecture and the creative arts for the project, which is based on the site of the former Victoria Road School in Torry.

Plans to turn the area into a community hub with affordable housing and a nursery were approved at the end of last month.

Victoria Road School had been earmarked for development by the Grampian Housing Association and the Torry Development Trust since 2018, but those plans hit a setback when the building was struck by a devastating fire in 2019.

RGU says the new collaboration will bring together professional disciplines from across the university, initially from the Schools of Architecture and Health Sciences.

Senior students will give their time to work with the Trust, which will be closely aligned with their academic and practical course work.

Professor Elizabeth Hancock, vice-principal for academic development and student experience, said: “RGU has a strong focus on collaborations that enhances the community, our staff and students and our partners. We are delighted to work with the Torry Development Trust in this significant and innovative project.”

David Fryer, lead trustee with the Torry Development Trust said: “This is most welcome news, as securing planning consent for our regeneration project at Victoria Road is a big step towards restoring and re-purposing the fine granite buildings of old school.

“Joint working has brought in support from across all sectors and will build a long-term project that will bring benefits to Torry and Aberdeen as the Granite City.

“We greatly value the contribution of Robert Gordon University, bringing their accumulated knowledge and skills of the University in the Community to our regeneration project.”

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of partner Grampian Housing Association added: “Having RGU as a partner will be an asset in delivering our ambitious community regeneration project.

“Responding to people’s housing and social needs is at the heart of the design of this development and the students’ perspective will be invaluable as we continue to work with the community to bring our joint aspirations alive.”