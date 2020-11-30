University admits ‘significant failings’ in handling of Aberdeen students complaint over delayed laptop repair

A student complained to a watchdog after an Aberdeen university held up the repair of her computer.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) upheld Ms C’s complaint about a laptop she was given by Robert Gordon University (RGU) to help with her studies.

The device went on to develop a fault and the student subsequently asked for it to be repaired.

University chiefs said Ms C had a legitimate expectation that the computer would be fixed but there was a delay and she would not receive it for some time.

The student complained there was an unreasonable delay and about the handling of her complaint.

A SPSO report concluded RGU had recognised “significant failings” with their own handling of the complaint.

It said: “Having looked at the correspondence, which included a further response to the complaint from the university and a refund of fees, we established that the university had acknowledged significant failings with respect to the handling of the complaint and the time it had taken to address issues with equipment.

“The university upheld these complaints and had indicated that it was taking actions to address how it handled complaints in future. We upheld these complaints but made no further recommendation for action by the university.”

A spokesman for RGU said: “All of the complaints which are received by the university are dealt with in accordance with our Complaints Handling Procedure.

“In this particular case, RGU recognised there had been failings, took measures to address these and to ensure the issues identified in the complaint are not repeated in future.”