Over 7,000 north-east people signed up for Universal Credit

More than 7,000 people in the north-east were signed up as job-seeking benefit claimants in the last quarter of the year.

In Aberdeen, the number of people claiming in the quarter up to November 2019 was 4,158 – an increase of 56 compared to the same period in 2018.

In Aberdeenshire, this number was 2,895, a reduction of 51 on the past year.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “The claimant count naturally fluctuates over time and always has, but it’s important to note we fully expect to see higher numbers in the claimant count because the statistics now fully factor in Universal Credit, which is replacing a range of different benefits.”

The spokeswoman added that the year has started off well for those looking for work, with a number of discussions in place with employers in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.