Unite orders pay rise for Bilfinger Salamis workers

The Unite trade union has told energy services company Bilfinger Salamis to raise pay for its North Sea workers or risk disruption to its services.

Unite wants Bilfinger Salamis to match the terms recently secured with companies who make up the Offshore Contractors’ Association (OCA), including Aker Solutions, Petrofac and Wood.

A revised pay offer from the OCA was accepted by North Sea workers in January, bringing down the curtain on a prolonged dispute.

But Bilfinger Salamis left the OCA in 2016, a move which was labelled as an attack on workers’ rights.