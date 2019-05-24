Unite announces dates of strike action at Aberdeen airport

Workers at Aberdeen Airport are to strike for two days next month.

Staff at the airport voted to take strike action over a pay and pension dispute last month and will take industrial action on June 7 and 10 from 4am until 4pm.

More than 88% of Unite members employed by AGS Airports Ltd, who took part in the ballot, voted to take the action.

Around 242 workers are employed at the site, which operates the airport, were balloted, with employees coming from every section of the airport, including security and fire service.

Negotiations were entered with AGS through ACAS, which led to the initial postponement of industrial action, based on a 3% increase and a commitment to continue negotiations.

Talks were closed on May 20, after the pension scheme which was based on the 2016 ACAS agreement was not maintained.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “Unite members at Aberdeen Airport will join those at Glasgow Airport taking industrial action to fight against this coordinated attack by AGS on our members’ pension scheme.

“We have repeatedly warned AGS that if they do not keep to the agreements they made with us then industrial action would be inevitable.

“Let’s not forget that this attack comes despite Aberdeen Airport having enjoyed a near doubling of their profits. Industrial action is now set for June and further dates will be forthcoming causing widespread disruption during the summer period due to the broken promises of AGS.”

A spokesman for AGS Airports, which owns and managers Aberdeen International said: “We are extremely disappointed that the trade unions have served notice of industrial action.

“We have been in talks since January and, despite attending Acas, there has been no willingness whatsoever on the part of the unions to engage in a constructive negotiation.

“We made a significant improvement on our initial pay offer which was increased from 1.8% to 3% in line with their demands.

“This was rejected by the trade unions without further consulting their members. In regards to our final salary pension scheme, it is simply unaffordable with the cost to the company due to rise to 24.7% per employee.

“We tabled a generous compensation package for the remaining members which again was rejected by unions without further consulting their members.

“As always, we remain open to continuing dialogue, however, we will now put our robust contingency plans in place to ensure it will be business as usual at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports for our passengers and airlines on both Friday 7th and Monday 10th of June.”