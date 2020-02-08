Aberdeen University in vaccination call

A city university has called on students to ensure they are vaccinated against mumps.

The contagious viral infection causes painful swelling to the side of the face under the ears and used to be common in children before the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine was introduced.

Other symptoms include headaches, joint pain and a high temperature.

Now Aberdeen University is asking students to check if they have received the full dose of the MMR vaccine.

A student is believed to have fallen ill with the viral infection, which is contagious.

A graphic is being displayed in the university that warns ‘Watch out, mumps about’, along with a list of the common symptoms.

Students have also received advice in the Student Life email newsletter, which states: “Some health problems, such as colds, flu and mumps, can be worsened by cold weather.

“Mumps can bring serious health complications.

“Anyone who has not received the MMR vaccination as a child, or has only received one of the two recommended doses, should contact their GP and get vaccinated immediately.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen University said: “Mumps is a virus that is more likely to circulate in the winter and spring months so the university has circulated awareness and advice information from NHS Grampian so students can take precautions and access medical attention if required. Students are encouraged to ensure they are up to date with their MMR vaccines.

“If any student or member of staff is concerned that they may have contracted mumps, they should not attend university and should seek advice from their GP by telephone or NHS 24.”