Aberdeen University’s ‘cutting-edge’ scanner work praised by UK Government minister

A university has been praised in Westminster for its groundbreaking stroke research.

Gordon MP Colin Clark spoke of the “cutting-edge” development of the fast field-cycling MRI scanner during questions at the House of Commons.

The Aberdeen University team has been developing the next generation of MRI scanners to provide earlier, improved diagnosis over the last decade.

A prototype in the medical school building is being used to scan patients.

The scanner uses a special kind of magnet which is capable of switching its magnetic field strength very rapidly, a technique called “cycling”.

Mr Clark invited the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock to visit Aberdeen to see the groundbreaking work for himself.

He said: “Since 1980, Aberdeen University has been at the forefront of MRI development.

“May I invite the Secretary of State to visit Aberdeen medical facilities to see the fast field-cycling scanner, a development of national importance to stroke diagnosis?”

Mr Hancock said: “Yes, I love going to Aberdeen and look forward to another reason for going to the north-east.

“Of course, Aberdeen University and the UK have been at the cutting edge of this innovation for years and must be for years to come.”