Unique canvas to be auctioned off for Aberdeen charity

A one-of-a-kind canvas is to be auctioned off, with the proceeds going towards an Aberdeen children’s charity.

Charlie House is hosting a silent auction for the piece, which is entitled Painting Hope.

It was created by the charity’s activities co-ordinator Beth Hopkins.

Money raised from the auction will go towards Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

It reported an 80% increase in the number of calls for support following the UK going into lockdown, and has had to cancel all of its major fundraising activities as a result of social distancing measures.

Extra funds are essential to help the charity keep supporting those it helps on a daily basis across the north-east.

The art piece, which measures 22×22 inches and framed in a 28×28 inch size, took 25 hours to construct and is inspired by the rainbow symbol of hope.

Activities co-ordinator and photographer Beth Hopkins said: “Seeing how hard charities are finding the current climate and knowing the vital support we provide first-hand, I wanted to think of ways in which I could help raise funds for Charlie House.

“I have a real passion for photography and wanted to utilise my skills. I decided that the subject matter had to be about what we are all experiencing right now. The rainbow symbol has become iconic and a message of hope, so I knew that had to be included and was also why I named the piece ‘Painting Hope’.

“I wanted to show the uncertain times everyone is going through right now but highlight the positivity and community spirit which has shone through.

“The fine art composite piece took 25hrs to construct and I wanted to show it off at its best so choose a complimentary frame. This is the only one in existence and I hope that people get behind the piece and bid as generously as they can, with all of the profits made from the highest winning bid going on to support families in the north-east.”

The silent auction is being held online.

To enter a bid for Painting Hope, those interested are asked to message the Charlie House Facebook page with your name, contact details and maximum bid.

The auction will end on Friday, May 15 at noon.

For those who do not have Facebook, Charlie House can also be contacted on 01224 313333 and fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk

