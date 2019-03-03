Unique Aberdeen colouring book to help raise funds for Charlie House project

A unique colouring book which will give an insight into some of the buildings in an Aberdeen university is to raise funds for charity.

A number of groups have signed up to take part in the Apprentice-style challenge Venture, which sees teams gifted £100 with the aim of growing it into further funds for charity.

The scheme, which began on January 24, gives the groups eight weeks to make as much money as they can.

One organisation taking part is Aberdeen University, with the team designing a booklet which will both promote mindfulness, and give more information about the campus. Each of the pages features a line drawing which can be coloured in.

Buildings such as the iconic King’s College in Old Aberdeen are included, with pages holding the back story of how long it has been there, as well as surrounding statues and notable objects. Others are Sir Duncan Rice Library, and the new overseas campus in Doha, Qatar.

Dr Joy Perkins, part of the university team, said: “A team of volunteers from the University of Aberdeen have come together to create a mindful colouring booklet in support of Charlie House.

“The Mindful University booklet has been designed to provide a short guide to our campuses and buildings, as well as providing colouring exercises.

“Staff participating in the initiative are raising funds for the Charlie House Big Build project.”

The winning team will be crowned Charlie House Venture 2019 champions, and will also be gifted tickets to Bob Keiller’s Effective Business Storytelling workshop, which is valued at £1,000 per person.

Each team is made up of four to six people, with the members gifted £100 by their employers to make back as much money as they can.

Copies of the booklet can be purchased for £3, with all profits going towards Charlie House. They can be picked up from room F01 in the Regent Building between 9am and 5pm.

The booklets are also expected to be available from the university’s online store.

All money raised during Venture will go towards supporting Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal, to build an eight-bedroom specialist support centre in the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

The final awards event will be held on March 28.