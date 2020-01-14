Unions urge Flybe to talk amid speculation

Unions have expressed concerns about the future of the only airline to connect Aberdeen with five UK destinations.

It has been reported that Flybe bosses have held talks with UK Government representatives to see if they could provide emergency funding – though Flybe has refused to be drawn on speculation over its future.

Flybe is the only airline that operates direct routes between Aberdeen International Airport and Birmingham, Cardiff, Durham/Teesside and Humberside and the only airline to run a summer route between the city and Jersey.

It also operates more direct flights between AIA and Belfast City and Manchester than anyone else, and runs flights between AIA and London Heathrow and Wick, as well as Newcastle in association with Eastern Airways.

Unions are calling on Flybe to improve communication with them and Flybe’s 2,000 staff.

Diane Holland, assistant general secretary of the UK’s largest union Unite, said: “The speculation about Flybe’s future is deeply unhelpful and incredibly unsettling for the company’s loyal workforce.

“We are now seeking an urgent meeting with the company to fully understand the challenges Flybe is facing.

“Unite is committed to helping ensure the future of the company and to preserve jobs but this can’t be achieved if the union is kept in the dark.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

British Airline Pilots Association general secretary Brian Strutton said: “According to reports, the airline could have collapsed over the weekend, which would have been devastating news.

“This is an appalling state of affairs and we demand that the owners of Flybe – Virgin, Stobart and Cyrus – and the government departments involved stop hiding and talk to us about Flybe.

“We have a right to be consulted and the staff have a right to know what is going on.”

Unite has urged the UK Government to “play an active role in helping to ensure that Flybe continues to operate”.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “We do not comment on speculation or the financial affairs of private companies.”

A Flybe spokeswoman said: “Flybe continues to provide great service and connectivity for our customers while ensuring they can continue to travel as planned.

“We don’t comment on rumour or speculation.”