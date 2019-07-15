Union to push for helicopter inquiry in wake of ‘disturbing’ report

The RMT trade union has vowed to step up pressure for a public inquiry into offshore helicopter safety after a report showed engineer fatigue contributed to the collapse of an aircraft’s landing gear.

A CHC-operated H175 was coming in to land in Aberdeen last July when crew heard a “crunching noise” and the helicopter nose appeared to dip, while inspection teams on the ground saw parts of the nose landing gear hanging off the helicopter.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) found a maintenance task, carried out 50 hours beforehand, had not been correctly completed, with a key component not being replaced.

It said the engineer supervising the task had only two days’ rest over a 31-day period, which had “not been identified by shift managers”.