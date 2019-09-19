Union to fight for staff after security and fire service at Aberdeen airport outsourced

A union today pledged to fight for staff as security and fire services at Aberdeen International Airport are outsourced to two firms.

Bosses at the transport hub confirmed the departments will be subcontracted in a bid to save money.

Unite the union said news ICTS and Falck Fire will take over the duties at the Dyce airport was “extremely disappointing”.

AGS, the company which owns the city’s airport, said the move will “in no way” compromise safety.

A spokesman for AGS confirmed talks with staff have begun and it was hoped workers would transfer to the new suppliers.

He said: “We have entered into consultation with staff and their trade union representatives regarding the outsourcing of the security and fire service departments at both Aberdeen and Glasgow airports. It is our intention and hope that current employees will transfer across under TUPE – Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations – to the new suppliers.

“We’re operating in what remains an extremely challenging marketplace and are coming under increasing pressure to deliver a lower cost base.

“If we are to return to growth then it’s important we have a sustainable business model and outsourcing will help us achieve that.”

However, Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “Unite are extremely disappointed to confirm that on Tuesday afternoon AGS at Aberdeen International Airport called a meeting to advise us that they have made the decision to outsource their security and fire service to ICTS and Falck staff.

“The move comes after the airport made large profits last year, which was at the heart of the dispute during the summer, and now the airport is again trying to financially hit the resource that has supported them in making these profits.

“Unite will support staff through this time and fight to secure their terms and conditions going forward.”

ICTS said its focus was to work with the airports to make sure there was a smooth transfer of all the security operations.

A spokeswoman said: “We will meet with employees in the coming weeks and reassure them that their positions will transfer to us under TUPE regulations.”

A Falck spokesman said: “We have entered into an agreement with Aberdeen International Airport to deliver their Rescue and Fire Fighting Services as part of their plan to build a long term sustainable business model.

“We look forward to welcoming the highly experienced team into the Falck family and to continuing the highest quality of service delivery that has been their hallmark.”