Union Terrace to shut one-way for 11 months

A major Aberdeen street is to become one-way to traffic for almost a year while work is undertaken on the revamp of Union Terrace Gardens.

From January 27, traffic will be permitted to travel northbound on Union Terrace from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct, with the restriction expected to be in place until mid-November.

This means motorists will still be able to travel from Union Street towards HMT, but not the reverse.

Council bosses say a one-way system is needed to maintain a “safe working environment” during the next phase of the programme, which includes balustrade strengthening, the replacement of the existing arches (which run under the road), slab reinforcement and resurfacing.

Contractor Balfour Beatty has been appointed to deliver the £25.7 million project, with the gardens expected to reopen in summer 2021.

Councillor Marie Boulton, spokeswoman for the City Centre Masterplan (CCMP) project, said: “We appreciate that a one-way system on Union Terrace may inconvenience some travellers, however during construction we must put the safety of workers and the public first.

“There is a huge prize to be won. The works will enhance Union Terrace Gardens’ existing heritage features and provide a platform for new elements that will greatly improve access and amenity, creating an inclusive garden for the 21st Century.

“This is yet another milestone in the transformation our city centre and is to be welcomed as another step towards making Aberdeen an even more attractive place to visit, work and live.”

The council has been liaising with bus operators and revised service timetables have been drawn up by both First Aberdeen and Stagecoach.